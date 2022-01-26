Ceres Reaches Market Cap of $414,279.73 (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Ceres has a market cap of $414,279.73 and $7,629.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for approximately $82.16 or 0.00228558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ceres has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00048730 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.92 or 0.06637582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,847.22 or 0.99726190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00051924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00050904 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,543 coins and its circulating supply is 5,043 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

