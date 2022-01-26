Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cerner by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,131 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Cerner by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 264,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,556 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Cerner by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 109,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Cerner by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CERN shares. Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.48.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

