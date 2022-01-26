CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €138.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been assigned a €138.00 ($156.82) price objective by Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWC. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($186.36) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($143.18) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 10th.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA stock opened at €103.40 ($117.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.08. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.40 ($117.50) and a fifty-two week high of €138.40 ($157.27). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €123.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €123.42. The stock has a market cap of $748.78 million and a P/E ratio of 16.91.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

