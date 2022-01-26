CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Shares Up 13.2%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES) shot up 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. 157,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 62,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of C$43.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28.

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

