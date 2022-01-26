Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $317.85 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.48 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

