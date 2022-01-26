Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New Investment in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,151,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,027,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,030,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,999,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,268,000.

Shares of DTRTU stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,822. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15.

