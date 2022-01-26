Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.06 Million

Analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will announce $45.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110,000.00 to $90.00 million. Chimerix posted sales of $1.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,923.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year sales of $31.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 million to $90.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $77.87 million, with estimates ranging from $48.22 million to $100.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chimerix.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMRX traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 24,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,350. The firm has a market cap of $485.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.37. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimerix (CMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.