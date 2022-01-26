China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Trading Down 1.9%

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.68 and last traded at $16.68. Approximately 490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38.

About China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY)

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems. The company focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers. Its products are used in China and international markets.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.