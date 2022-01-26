China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.44. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 16,724 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

