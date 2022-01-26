CI Investments Inc. Buys 350 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 418,925 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHB shares. Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

