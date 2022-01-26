CI Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Masimo by 3.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Masimo by 30.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Masimo by 27.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in Masimo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MASI. Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $212.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.18.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $58,034.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,657 shares of company stock worth $31,998,461 in the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

