CI Investments Inc. Invests $136,000 in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSAA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 2nd quarter worth $6,773,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter worth about $5,765,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter worth about $5,181,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,666,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSAA opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

