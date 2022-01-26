CI Investments Inc. Invests $43,000 in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KGRN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 10,371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 503,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after acquiring an additional 499,175 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,482,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000.

Shares of KGRN opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.22. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

