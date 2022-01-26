CI Investments Inc. Takes $36,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

