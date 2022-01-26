CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires New Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

RWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.