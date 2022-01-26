CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 3,963 CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,221,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 438,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,618,000 after buying an additional 274,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CIT Group news, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $379,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,283 shares of company stock worth $1,468,151. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CIT opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

