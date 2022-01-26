CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $163,000 in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vonage by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after buying an additional 1,104,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,329 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,856,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,158,000 after purchasing an additional 59,749 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VG opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -296.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VG. Barclays downgraded Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Colliers Securities downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $21,831,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,602,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,535,626 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

