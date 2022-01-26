CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $204,000 in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 132,240 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,825,000 after purchasing an additional 110,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 740,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

EGBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.