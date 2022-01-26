CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $70,000 in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,968,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $23,714,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $23,648,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $7,977,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $7,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Materials news, CEO Georgios Palikaras sold 174,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.02, for a total transaction of 702,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 2.63, for a total transaction of 128,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,206,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,826 in the last ninety days. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Materials stock opened at 1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of 2.90 and a 200 day moving average of 3.91. Meta Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 1.55 and a fifty-two week high of 21.76.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

