CIBC Cuts TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$19.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RNW. TD Securities dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.50.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of TSE RNW traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,148. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$16.01 and a 12-month high of C$22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.11.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.698747 EPS for the current year.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.