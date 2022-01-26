Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Trimmed by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

CINF opened at $115.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.36. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.56 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

