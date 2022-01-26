CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Down 13.8%

CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC) fell 13.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.68. 834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 293,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.