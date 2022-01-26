Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 376.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,926 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of Cintas worth $24,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 239,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $88,494,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 13.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Cintas by 7.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $381.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $426.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.96. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

