Circle Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 61.6% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 281.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $1,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.36. 14,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,807. The stock has a market cap of $228.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.65.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 403,570 shares of company stock valued at $109,157,322 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

