Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $711,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,295,774,000 after acquiring an additional 238,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.70. 23,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.57. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

