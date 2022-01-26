Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Netflix by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $10.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.54. The company had a trading volume of 186,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,789,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $587.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $547.39.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

