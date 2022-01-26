Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 71 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.4% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $695,568,000 after buying an additional 311,474 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 682.6% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 386,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,396,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,382,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,766,000 after buying an additional 181,739 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 39,401.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 435,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 434,600 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.94.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $10.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $348.76. 89,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,210. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

