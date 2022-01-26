Circle Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pool by 207.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,722,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Pool by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118,755 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after acquiring an additional 105,299 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,536,000 after acquiring an additional 87,111 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POOL stock traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $465.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,465. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $539.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

