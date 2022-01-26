Citigroup Begins Coverage on Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.

AKAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $112.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.67 and its 200-day moving average is $112.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,557 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.