Citigroup Cuts Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $21.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 220,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,753. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $1,333,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

