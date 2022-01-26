Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABG. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

ABG stock opened at $166.85 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.96 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.59.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

