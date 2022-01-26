Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,707 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 48,745 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

