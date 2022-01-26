Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,280 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 27,923 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of InMode worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode by 216.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after buying an additional 685,466 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 20.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 849,690 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after acquiring an additional 146,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 41.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,281 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $65,166,000 after acquiring an additional 201,600 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 5.4% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 565,217 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $53,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 19.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,699,000 after acquiring an additional 88,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get InMode alerts:

INMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. increased their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.87. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.67.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.