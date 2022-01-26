Citigroup Inc. Sells 15,659 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,659 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Aramark worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,716,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,254,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Aramark by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 257,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 83,654 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.45 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.31. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.71%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

