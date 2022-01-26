Citigroup Inc. Sells 24,141 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,141 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Alkermes worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALKS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $1,144,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,714,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

ALKS opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.