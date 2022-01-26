Citigroup Inc. Sells 25,449 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Aspen Technology worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $143.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

