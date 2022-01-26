Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

