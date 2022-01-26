City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.51%.

Shares of CHCO stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.13. 1,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,187. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.61. City has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average of $78.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in City in the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in City in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in City by 18.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in City by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

