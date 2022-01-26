Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLNE. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.