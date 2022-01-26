CNA Financial Corp Grows Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,210 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Diane Beth Glossman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,549 shares of company stock worth $16,233,493. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.94. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.22%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.