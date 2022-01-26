CNA Financial Corp Has $487,000 Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

CNA Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,806,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $895,374,000 after buying an additional 394,113 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,945,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,469,000 after buying an additional 424,732 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,486,000 after buying an additional 61,888 shares during the period.

ASND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $113.58 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $104.59 and a one year high of $178.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.78.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

