CNA Financial Corp Sells 1,990 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

CNA Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after buying an additional 919,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after acquiring an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $37,225,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $31,310,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

BHVN opened at $116.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 142,474 shares of company stock worth $15,904,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

