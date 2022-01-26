Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,260 ($43.98) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.47) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,995 ($40.41).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,461.96 ($33.22) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,522.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,562.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,125 ($28.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.91). The company has a market cap of £9.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.42.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,680 ($36.16) per share, for a total transaction of £3,912.80 ($5,279.01). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 470 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,911 and sold 24,875 shares valued at $63,354,425.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.