Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Set at $66.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has been given a $66.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

KO opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $258.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

