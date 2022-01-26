Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $64.11

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.11 and last traded at $64.64, with a volume of 1774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cognex by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cognex by 177.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 607,083 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,284,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Cognex by 47.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,315,000 after purchasing an additional 455,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cognex by 104.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,047,000 after purchasing an additional 432,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

