Cohanzick Management LLC Buys New Shares in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Malacca Straits Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 116,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 56,828 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 58,081 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 269,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 139,693 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,763. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

