Cohanzick Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II comprises approximately 2.1% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 1.75% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,365,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 173,945 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 800,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 48,880 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $5,167,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 34,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 11,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

