Cohanzick Management LLC Purchases 9,840 Shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) by 19.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Merger were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,067,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Merger by 1,649.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 250,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

NASDAQ:PACX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.