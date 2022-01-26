Cohanzick Management LLC Raises Holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition II were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,937,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 25,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,827. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

