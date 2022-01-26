Cohanzick Management LLC Takes Position in Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 434,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000. Novus Capital Co. II accounts for 1.0% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II by 53.8% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 409,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 143,334 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Novus Capital Co. II in the third quarter worth about $1,000,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Novus Capital Co. II in the third quarter worth about $608,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Novus Capital Co. II by 677.3% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Novus Capital Co. II in the second quarter worth about $488,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NXU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,339. Novus Capital Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

